Public debt swells by quarter in August

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt blaoted 24.6 percent year-on-year to Rs49.5 trillion at the end of August 2022, the central bank data showed on Thursday, courtesy of unabated government borrowing to feed an almost bottomless budgetary pit, amid elusive inflows.

Public debt stood at Rs39.7 trillion as of August 31, 2021.

The debt, however, fell by Rs992 billion or 2 percent month-on-month. It was Rs50.5 trillion as of July 31, 2022.

Public debt increased year-on-year in August as a result of the government's increased borrowing needs to cover the budget deficit and a lack of external funding.

The central government debt also went up due to the local currency's depreciation against the US dollar.

A significant amount of the debt comes from domestic debt, which in August was Rs32 trillion, up from Rs26 trillion a year ago. The government incurred Rs31 trillion in domestic debt in the previous month.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further showed that long-term debt rose 29 percent to Rs24.5 trillion in August. The short-term debt was Rs7.48 trillion, compared with Rs7.23 trillion by the end of August last year.

The permanent debt rose 38.5 percent to Rs21.3 trillion, according to the SBP figures.

The central government's external debt stood at Rs17.4 trillion in August, 29.6 percent up from a year earlier. However, the foreign debt declined by 10.1 percent month-on-month in August.

Due to the economic repercussions of the country's catastrophic floods, the government borrowing requirements from external and local sources will rise. This may result in a higher budget deficit in the coming months. The government needs funds to spend on infrastructure and recovery. However, the government is seeking debt restructurings from the bilateral creditors.

The devastating floods have undone any stability gains from the restarting of the IMF bailout package in August, leaving Pakistan's economy in a very difficult state. Before the floods, the SBP had estimated the country would need $33.5 billion in external financing for FY2023. The difficult goal of practically reducing the current account deficit and debt rollovers from friendly countries would have helped achieve that number.

Projections have been altered by the floods. To make up for the vital commodities lost in the flooding of millions of hectares of agriculture, exports are anticipated to decline and imports to increase.

Some signs point to the next IMF tranche being quicker and front-loaded to aid Pakistan in dealing with the floods. According to the government, more financing from other multilateral lenders is anticipated. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates each promised to invest $5 billion. Pakistan is in talks with bilateral debt creditors, such as the Paris Club, to restructure payments.

Pakistan’s external debt sustainability indicators further worsened in the last fiscal year due to more reliance on short-term foreign loans, exposing the government to risks, related to refinancing and rupee depreciation, said Annual Debt Review and Public Debt Bulletin for the fiscal year 2021/22 issued by the Ministry of Finance last week.

The share of external debt in the total public debt increased from 34 percent in FY2021 to 37 percent in FY2022, according to the report. It was heading toward the maximum limit of 40 percent. The external debt is obtained from three major sources, with around 48 percent coming through multilateral loans, 30 percent via bilateral loans, and 22 percent from commercial banks and sovereign bonds.

“High levels of external debt can pose severe challenges in times of high current account deficit, low foreign exchange reserves, and fragile exchange rate,” admitted the ministry in the report.

It added that large external payments in the wake of low foreign exchange reserves could create liquidity problems and even destabilise the exchange rate which, in turn, could increase the burden of external loans measured in local currency.