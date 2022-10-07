Stocks surge on easing MTB yields, ADB pledge

Stocks surged on Thursday as investors welcomed a downtick in the yields of the Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and ADB’s pledge to provide $2.5 billion as flood aid, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index closed higher by 549.15 points or 1.32 percent to 42,160.57 points testing a high and a low of 42,201.55 and 41,611.42 points in the intraday trade.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks closed bullish led by scrips across the board as investors weighed easing government bond yields and speculations on FATF decision due to this month over likely exit from the grey list. ADB flood relief support promise of $2.5 billion, shrinking trade deficit for September 2022 and strong rupee recovery played a catalyst role in the bullish close, he said.

The KSE-30 index also increased 290.34 points or 1.86 percent to 15,894.70 points.

Traded shares decreased by 93 million shares to 442.582 million shares from 635.590 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs13.714 billion from Rs10.525 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.879 trillion from Rs6.817 trillion. Out of 373 companies active in the session, 206 closed in green, 136 decreased and 31 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities the day kicked off on a positive note over a drop in cut-off yields in yesterday’s T-bill auctions and flood relief support from Asian Development Bank to the tune of $2.3-2.5 billion.

SYS, EFERT and TRG were the major contributors in the day’s trading session, which cumulatively added 206 points to the index.

On the corporate front, DAWH notified the exchange regarding the selling of their wholly-owned subsidiary Empiric AI (PVT) Limited to Avanceon Limited, further the board of the company also approved investment in shares of the following associated companies up to an aggregate amount of Rs5.35 billion subject to approval of the members of the company.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs50 to Rs5,750 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which increased by Rs32.05 to Rs460.01 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Textile, which fell by Rs86 to Rs1,063 per share, followed by Pakistan Services, which decreased by Rs76.81 to Rs947.31 per share.

In its post-session report, Arif Habib Ltd said bulls reigned supreme at the PSX after the Asian Development Bank aid promise.

“Due to a decline in international coal prices, the cement sector remained under the limelight as the benchmark index traded in the green throughout the day,” it reported.

“The investors remained bullish continuing the positive momentum from the previous close. While third-tier stocks led the volume board, the mainboard continued to be on the healthy side.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology (+204.2 points), fertilizer (+109.9 points), E&Ps (+84.3 points), banks (+77.8 points), and power (+42.5 points), it added.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 116.859 million shares. The stock rose by 2 paisas to Rs1.59 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 29.829 million shares. The realtor closed higher by 99 paisas to Rs22.12 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Flying Cement, K-Electric, G3 TechClassB, Pak Refinery, Cnergico PK and Maple Leaf Cement. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 115.880 million shares from 146.536 million shares.