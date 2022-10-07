RDA gross inflows cross $5bn in 25 months

KARACHI: Pakistan received inflows of $5.1 billion through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) between September 2020 and September 2022, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) from 175 different nations opened 472,023 accounts. There were 456,732 of these accounts as of the end of August.

The SBP's figures also revealed that the amount invested through Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) from September 2020 to the end of September 2022 was $3.3 billion, with $1.691 billion invested in conventional NPCs and $1.571 billion in Islamic certificates. The NRPs made $45 million in stock market investments.

These inflows clocked in at $168 million in September, the lowest monthly inflow since January 2021. Overseas Pakistan deposited $187 million in RDA in August.

The RDA scheme, which was launched in September 2020 to give expatriates access to the local financial market, became popular among Pakistanis living abroad in all parts of the world. These funds support the country’s declining foreign exchange reserves. The forex reserves held by the SBP decreased by $341 million to $8 billion as of September 23 owing to higher external debt payments.

The government has received more RDA inflows than it has from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package and friendly countries, which is good. The IMF released $1.16 billion to Pakistan last month, bringing the programme's total receipts to $3.9 billion.

However, these funds are seeing a declining trend monthly.

“The inflows have reduced over the past few months due to concerns over the economy, rising interest rates globally, and flat USD returns on Naya Pakistan Certificate. To improve flows, SBP should increase the USD returns, in line with global change in rates,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The SBP raised the profit rate on rupee-denominated NPCs designed for Pakistanis living abroad last month to bring these rates in line with market yields.

The officials from the SBP said that the RDA withdrawals were a result of investments in NPCs maturing, which started in early 2021. A key element of RDA, upon which the scheme was developed to instil confidence in the public, is the repatriation of these assets. Inflation is another element that contributes to the outflows. People are leveraging their money to get by due to an increase in inflation.

Bankers expect the RDA inflows to rise to $10 billion in the next year.

The SBP is working to introduce Roshan Business Account in near future to provide enhanced facilities to overseas Pakistanis for doing business and investing in Pakistan. The banking regulator is also working to launch products such as pensions, insurance, and Takaful under RDA.