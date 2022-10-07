Rupee rises for 10th consecutive session

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for the tenth straight day in both the currency markets on Thursday.

In the open market, the local currency gained 3.50 rupees to close at 223.50 per dollar, whereas it ended at 221.94 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 223.94 in the interbank market. It rose by 2 rupees or 0.90 percent on a day-on-day basis.

“Rupee has been appreciating because of renewed optimism about the economy following the appointment of the new finance minister,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities.

In the last 10 trading sessions, the local unit has risen by 8 percent against the dollar.

“Bullish sentiment and the expectations of aid inflows from the international financial institutions helped appreciate the rupee,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is likely to approve approximately $2 billion in loans on October 21 to help improve the falling foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, according to reports.

“However, we have to see how the market will react to the adverse comments from the international rating agency Moody’s on Pakistan’s economic situation,” the dealer added.