SBP’s forex reserves fall to $7.9 billion

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $106 million to $7.9 billion in the week ended September 30 on debt servicing, it reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign reserves are now adequate to cover only 1.13 months of imports.

The SBP, in a statement, attributed the decrease in its reserves to external debt repayment, which includes interest payments on Eurobonds.

Pakistan’s total forex reserves fell by $173 million to $13.6 billion. The reserves held by commercial banks also dropped by $67 million to $5.7 billion.

The reserves are depleting fast, despite the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. However, the expected multilateral and bilateral flows post floods are likely to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, according to analysts.

The improvement in the trade balance would also be a positive development for the forex reserves.

The trade deficit fell 31 percent year-on-year to $2.88 billion in September, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports slightly fell 1 percent to $2.39 billion in September from $2.41 billion a year earlier. Imports declined 20 percent year-on-year to $5.27 billion. The deficit in the first quarter (July-September) of FY2023 narrowed 21.4 percent to $9.2 billion against $11.72 billion in the same three months of the last year.