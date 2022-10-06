English firm keen to promote Pak boxers

KARACHI: The representatives of an England-based sporting event promotion company on Wednesday held a meeting with the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col (retd) Nasir Tung in Lahore.

In the meeting the company said that it is ready to help Pakistan’s boxing by promoting its top boxers and managing professional contracts for them.

Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting Nasir Tung told 'The News' that they will try to facilitate them. "We will try to facilitate them but they will have to submit terms and conditions as we will want to know what our boxers will get. We want to know whether their training will be held overseas or in Pakistan. So we will need to know the exact situation and only then will we proceed further," Nasir said.

"I told them that we don't have professional boxers except a few," Nasir said.

Asked whether a boxer can play both amateur and professional at the same time, Nasir said international boxing governing body (IBA) has allowed it under certain conditions. "IBA rules and regulations will be followed," he said.

Meanwhile, Waseem told 'The News' that this is a great opportunity and Pakistan should get benefit of it.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for Pakistan," Waseem said.