Rs25 million taken away from house

LAHORE:Some unidentified burglars took away Rs25 million from a house in Defence A. Family members were not present in the house. The outlaws entered the house and took away Rs25 million in cash and other valuables. Police have registered a case on the complaint of Dr Faisal.

It is the third major burglary of the year in a week. In a case reported in Shahdara Town a few days back, a maid, her husband and others had stolen valuables worth over Rs27.5 million rupees from a house.

In another incident reported in Defence, unidentified suspects posing as courier delivery guys entered a house and took away over Rs20 million. Police arrested the suspects involved in both cases.

COP BOOKED: A cop deputed at England team security has been booked for drinking liquor during duty. Two cops identified as Ghulam Rasool and Sajid Ali were on duty at a water tank near a private hotel in Racecourse. A security in-charge identified Kashif Bhatti was on checking and found cop Sajid drinking liquor. He was taken into custody. A case was registered against him.

FOUND DEAD: A man was found shot dead under suspicious circumstances in Chung. The victim identified as Naeem Ur Rehman was lying in a pool of blood in his house. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. The family of the victim had alleged that Naeem was murdered.

MAN ARRESTED: A man was arrested for shooting at and injuring his neighbour in Wahdat Colony. The suspect has been identified as Hassan. He had a dispute with victim Suleman Daud. The victim was admitted to hospital. A case was registered against him.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 989 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,008 were injured. Out of this, 583 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.