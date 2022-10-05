Mardan: The funeral prayer of Khan Aziz Khan, the youngest son of Khan Bahadur Sarfaraz Khan of Mardan will be held today, says a press release. His funeral will be offered at ancestral hujra of Khan Bahadur Sarfaraz Khan at Mardan Khas.
He died on Tuesday due to natural causes. He would be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Mardan. Khan Aziz Sarfaraz Khan, was the great great grandson of Amir Dost Mohammed Khan, the founder of the Muhammadzai Dynasty of Afghanistan, besides being the youngest brother of both to late Begum Zari Sarfaraz, an internationally acclaimed philanthropist and Late Mir Afzal Khan, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile North West Frontier Province, a well-respected politicians of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa.
He is survived by his wife Begum Laila Haroon Sarfaraz Khan, son Khan Abbas Sarfaraz Khan, daughters Zarmina Khan and Najida Khan.
Islamabad : American Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom and Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission is systematically working against the interests of regular faculty members in...
Islamabad : Animal rights activists have urged the government to take effective measures for the safety of animals...
Islamabad : Prominent businessman and industrialist Waqar Zafar Bakhtawri took oath of President Chakwal Chamber of...
Islamabad : The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad celebrated German Unity Day here, to...
Islamabad : As many as 127 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Comments