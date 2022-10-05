Mardan: The funeral prayer of Khan Aziz Khan, the you­ngest son of Khan Bahadur Sarfaraz Khan of Mardan will be held today, says a press release. His funeral will be offered at ancestral hujra of Khan Bahadur Sarfaraz Khan at Mardan Khas.

He died on Tuesday due to natural causes. He would be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Mardan. Khan Aziz Sarfaraz Khan, was the great great grandson of Amir Dost Mohammed Khan, the founder of the Muha­mmadzai Dynasty of Afgh­anistan, besides being the youngest brother of both to late Begum Zari Sarfaraz, an internationally acclaimed philanthropist and Late Mir Afzal Khan, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile North West Frontier Province, a well-respected politicians of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He is survived by his wife Begum Laila Haroon Sarfaraz Khan, son Khan Abbas Sarfaraz Khan, daughters Zarmina Khan and Najida Khan.