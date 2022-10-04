Imam requests fans to support Khushdil

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has defended Khushdil Shah who was criticised by the crowd during the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England on Sunday night.

The crowd chanted “Parchi, Parchi” as soon as Khushdil was dismissed. Reportedly, the cricketer was upset and broke down into tears in the dressing room. Taking to Twitter, Imam showed support to Khushdil.

“I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan. Stay blessed,” he said.

Khushdil scored 63 runs in five matches at an average of 21 during the series against England. Imam himself faced similar criticism early in his career. Imam was called “Parchi” because people believed his selection was due to the former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is his uncle.