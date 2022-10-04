Imam requests fans to support Khushdil

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has defended Khushdil Shah who was criticised by the crowd during the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England on Sunday night.
The crowd chanted “Parchi, Parchi” as soon as Khushdil was dismissed. Reportedly, the cricketer was upset and broke down into tears in the dressing room. Taking to Twitter, Imam showed support to Khushdil.
“I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan. Stay blessed,” he said.
Khushdil scored 63 runs in five matches at an average of 21 during the series against England. Imam himself faced similar criticism early in his career. Imam was called “Parchi” because people believed his selection was due to the former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is his uncle.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s three players will participate in Malta Squash Masters that is to be held at the Marsa Sports...
KARACHI: Glorious hundreds from Aamer Azmat and Maaz Sadaqat guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 391-3 in their first innings...
LIVERPOOL: As Liverpool’s fading Premier League title aspirations took another hit in a 3-3 shootout with Brighton,...
LAHORE: Bowlers ripped through Bangladesh’s batting line before Sidra Ameen powered Pakistan to a comprehensive...
WASHINGTON: Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat...
TEL AVIV: Novak Djokovic claimed his third title of 2022 and 89th of his career with an impressive straight-sets...
Comments