SAOC to decide SAG fate today

KARACHI: South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC) will meet on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly in Cambodia on Tuesday (today).

This correspondent has learnt that the body will hold a meeting during the lunch time or tea break on Tuesday to finalise the South Asian Games’ dates and disciplines. According to a source privy to the development, Pakistan's delegation comprising the Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and secretary general Khalid Mehmood held informal meetings with Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the OCA General Assembly meeting on Monday and discussed with them the biennial event which Pakistan is to host.

It has been learnt that these four nations have told Pakistan that they will endorse the new dates which Pakistan proposes. Because of the rescheduling of the 19th Asian Games, the SAOC is expected to fix final dates of the SAG for March 2024 during the meeting on Tuesday.

Pakistan was also expected to hold an informal meeting with India and Nepal on Monday in order to pave way for a final decision in the SAOC meeting. Sources said that SAOC member nations had already told Pakistan that it would be difficult to field teams in two major back-to-back events and they were ready to shift the SAG to 2024. Pakistan will try to press for inclusion of hockey and snooker in the list of events as hosts.