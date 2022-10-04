12 nations confirm registration for Asian Open Taekwondo

KARACHI: As many as 12 foreign nations have so far confirmed their registration to feature in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championships which will be held in Islamabad from October 31 to November 5.

A senior official of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Monday said that preparations for the event are in full swing. “Although the last date of registration is October 10, so far England, Albania, Egypt, Oman, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, India, Nepal and Turkey have confirmed their registration,” the PTF president Lt Col (retd) Wasim Ahmed told 'The News' from Islamabad.

The event will be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. It is a G-2 event in which around 175 foreign fighters are expected to feature. “The preparations are being given final touches. We want to hold the event in the most befitting way. We still have a few days to go as far as registration for the event is concerned and we are expecting some more nations to join us in the event,” Wasim said.

He said that 35 international referees would turn up for conducting the event. “We will have 35 referees from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, Syria, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Palestine and Nepal to supervise the competitions,” he said.

He said that he will be meeting on Tuesday (today) with the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Director Training to discuss various things regarding the competitions. “The PSB has managed equipment worth Rs3 million which will be used in the event. We will give it back to the Board and it can then be used during the South Asian Games which Pakistan will host,” Wasim said.

He said that the event would cost them Rs50 million. He said that they have managed some amount and efforts were being made to arrange the rest. He said that the foreign nations would get visas online and the organisers would provide them all the supporting documents.

“Except for a few nations the rest will have to get Pakistan's visas online,” Wasim was quick to add. Wasim said that they have written a letter to the Commissioner Islamabad for making security arrangements.

“They have told us that security arrangements will be made after October 10 when the whole strength is confirmed,” he said. He said that 100 US dollars is the registration fee for a fighter. He said Pakistan players, both senior and junior, were training at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. “Mostly those fighters will represent Pakistan who recently toured Nepal for an international event,” Wasim said. Wasim said that the organising committee comprised 30 individuals.