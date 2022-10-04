Ramiz urges fans to keep faith in team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has urged fans to keep faith in the national team.

“Our team has a wonderful winning percentage in the last 12 months. They have won 80 percent of their matches which is quite impressive,” Raja said in a video released by the PCB on Monday.

“These players have redefined themselves during last two years. We can't press a button and start playing aggressive cricket like Australia. I know there are mistakes but this team needs backing,” the PCB chairman said.

“I can promise you the next generation of cricketers will be stronger than ever. Pakistan Junior League (PJL) will establish ready-to-go players for international cricket. We will give ample opportunities to our players and you will see results,” he said.