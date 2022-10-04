Ramiz urges fans to keep faith in team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has urged fans to keep faith in the national team.
“Our team has a wonderful winning percentage in the last 12 months. They have won 80 percent of their matches which is quite impressive,” Raja said in a video released by the PCB on Monday.
“These players have redefined themselves during last two years. We can't press a button and start playing aggressive cricket like Australia. I know there are mistakes but this team needs backing,” the PCB chairman said.
“I can promise you the next generation of cricketers will be stronger than ever. Pakistan Junior League (PJL) will establish ready-to-go players for international cricket. We will give ample opportunities to our players and you will see results,” he said.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s three players will participate in Malta Squash Masters that is to be held at the Marsa Sports...
KARACHI: Glorious hundreds from Aamer Azmat and Maaz Sadaqat guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 391-3 in their first innings...
LIVERPOOL: As Liverpool’s fading Premier League title aspirations took another hit in a 3-3 shootout with Brighton,...
LAHORE: Bowlers ripped through Bangladesh’s batting line before Sidra Ameen powered Pakistan to a comprehensive...
WASHINGTON: Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat...
TEL AVIV: Novak Djokovic claimed his third title of 2022 and 89th of his career with an impressive straight-sets...
Comments