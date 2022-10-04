Babar admits dropped catches cost match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that dropped catches were the main reason behind Pakistan’s defeat in the final match of the T20I series against England.



Pakistan lost the final match of the seven-match series by 67 runs, which meant the visitors claimed the series 4-3. Addressing a press conference after the match, Babar admitted that he dropped some very important catches. If these catches had not been dropped, the situation would have changed, he said.

He said that when wickets fall, the pressure mounts on the middle order. “It is not that the coaches are not sharing their experience. If we talk about the series, everything went well even in Karachi. Our performances have been good. That's the beauty of cricket that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose,” he said.

On Sunday, a great fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team departed for New Zealand from Lahore on Monday to take part in a triangular series. Pakistan will be looking to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia since the tri-series will be their last assignment before the mega event.

Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (v-capt), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, M Hasnain, M Nawaz, M Rizwan, M Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.