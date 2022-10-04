Russian state TV protester on wanted list

MOSCOW: Former Russian state television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested against Moscow´s Ukraine offensive during a live broadcast, was on Monday put on a wanted list for allegedly breaching pre-trial house arrest.

Law enforcement detained the 44-year-old in August and charged her with distributing information about the Russian armed forces deemed to be false by the government. She faces 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Her name was added to the ministry´s wanted list, according to a notice on its website. She was placed under house arrest from August until October 9 after she held a lone protest in mid-July near the Kremlin carrying a poster that read "Putin is a murderer. His soldiers are fascists".