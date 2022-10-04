20 held in Lower Kohistan firing

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan Police on Monday arrested 20 people from two groups, who exchanged fire in the Pattan bazaar.
“The two groups exchanged fire over an old enmity, which had claimed lives in the past,” said an official.The fire, which continued between the two groups for some time, created panic in traders and passers-by in the market as they ran for cover. However, no casualty was reported. A heavy police contingent, including Elite Force personnel, rushed to the spot and arrested 10 accused from each side.
