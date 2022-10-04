472 arrested in drug cases

DI KHAN: District police have arrested 472 drug peddlers and lodged 467 cases against them since the beginning of 2022 so far.

A statement said that Dera police, along with Narcotics Eradication Team led by SDPO Hafiz Adnan, jointly recovered 544kg charas, 17kg ice, 20kg heroin, 2.8kg opium and 220 litres liquor during the year 2022.It further said that DPO Najmul Hasnain was monitoring the operations against drugs following directives of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari in this respect.