Minerals excavation: LG reps seek permission to impose royalty

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives on Monday asked the government to allow them to impose royalty on minerals excavated from their respective areas.
“The Oghi Tehsil government had imposed royalty on minerals excavation and transportation in its jurisdiction but the provincial government set it aside. It should either be restored or village and neighbourhood councils be allowed to collect it,” Mohammad Sabir Tanoli, the
chairman of Chansar Village Council, told reporters in Oghi. Led by Tanoli, a group of councillors, said that transportation of minerals from Oghi and Darband tehsils to various parts of the country damaged roads and the local communities were not being given money as
royalty.
“Because of the blasting and excavations of minerals, the water table is going down rapidly,” he said. Tanoli said that local roads were getting damaged because of the transportation of minerals to industries in big cities. “If the village and neighbourhood councils are allowed to collect royalty, they could spend it on the welfare of the people and repair of the damaged infrastructure,” he added.
ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Monday granted the police another three-day physical remand of accused Shahnawaz...
LAHORE: The Sikh group working for an independent Sikh state from India, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ has planned to hold...
ISLAMABAD: Despite establishing the Punjab Social Protection Authority since 2015, the provincial government has...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has acquitted a man, believed to be a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi...
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government is making amendments in...
MANSEHRA: The degree colleges in Oghi and Darband tehsils in the district are not imparting science education as most...
Comments