Minerals excavation: LG reps seek permission to impose royalty

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives on Monday asked the government to allow them to impose royalty on minerals excavated from their respective areas.

“The Oghi Tehsil government had imposed royalty on minerals excavation and transportation in its jurisdiction but the provincial government set it aside. It should either be restored or village and neighbourhood councils be allowed to collect it,” Mohammad Sabir Tanoli, the

chairman of Chansar Village Council, told reporters in Oghi. Led by Tanoli, a group of councillors, said that transportation of minerals from Oghi and Darband tehsils to various parts of the country damaged roads and the local communities were not being given money as

royalty.

“Because of the blasting and excavations of minerals, the water table is going down rapidly,” he said. Tanoli said that local roads were getting damaged because of the transportation of minerals to industries in big cities. “If the village and neighbourhood councils are allowed to collect royalty, they could spend it on the welfare of the people and repair of the damaged infrastructure,” he added.