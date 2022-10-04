Security drills held at UoP

PESHAWAR: Mock security exercises were conducted at the University of Peshawar and other educational institutions for the security audit of the educational institutions in the wake of fresh threats.

A team led by the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other officers conducted the security audit at the University of Peshawar on Monday.The mock exercises were carried out in various departments of the university to check the level of alertness of the cops.

More exercises were conducted in other educational institutions and sensitive buildings in the wake of fresh terror threats.Police have been alerted across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to thwart any untoward incident after law and order deteriorated in several parts of the province.