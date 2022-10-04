Flood victims being rehabilitated: governor

LAHORE:National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Shah Zain Bugti called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday.

The flood situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the government is using all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items. He said that it is ‘our national duty to help the flood victims in any part of the country that has been devastated by the flood’.

The governor said that relief goods are being sent to the flood victims by public and private universities. He said medical camps have also been set up by medical universities in the flood affected areas.

The governor said a consortium has been established in universities to deal with climate change. He said this is the first step towards making an action plan based on the opinion of internationally certified experts in Environment issues in the universities. He said the decision of the coalition parties to manage the affairs of country in the most difficult time is praise worthy, adding that taking difficult decisions for the betterment of the country at the cost of politics is the proof of the patriotism of these parties.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the development and prosperity of the nation lies in the strength and stability of the country's institutions, while Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti said, “We all have to play a role in the development of the country and take the country forward.”