Hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts while a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper areas of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 23.7°C.
LAHORE:As per directions of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed, rescue operations are being...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Clerk Association Excise Punjab-chapter is staging a pen-down strike across the province today...
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority has opened the butterfly house in botanical garden at Jallo Park after three...
LAHORE:US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole and Ms Kathleen Gibilisco of the US State Department and others...
LAHORE:The National College of Arts Lahore and Rawalpindi campuses have announced admission to degree programmes...
LAHORE:Police arrested 10,124 criminals involved in different crimes in the month of September. The police arrested...
Comments