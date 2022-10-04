PSIC pensioners get 15pc raise

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Monday approved 15 per cent increase in the pension of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) employees.
The approval was given in the 119th board meeting of the PSIC presided over by Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. The retired employees will get this raise from July 1, 2022, according to the notification of the finance department.
The meeting also approved an amendment to the rules of business of the PSIC board, the constitution of the development working party for ODP-funded development projects, and an increase in the fee of legal councils pursuing PSIC cases in courts. The board approved the expansion of the incentive package of waiving off markup on credit schemes for small industries for 2022 and formulated a subcommittee to finalise land lease policy for government small industrial estates. PSIC estimates for 2022-23 also came under discussion.
The senior minister termed small and medium enterprises important for employment generation, and strengthening of the economy and directed to formulate an effective system for the promotion of cottage industry at the grassroots. He directed holding a performance audit of the cluster development initiative and added that the board constitution of small industrial estates should be completed without any delay. Action would be initiated if the wrong report is submitted by any regional director about the colonisation of small industrial estates and allied matters, he warned.
