 
close
Tuesday October 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Man kills mother in Lyari

By Our Correspondent
October 04, 2022

A 20-year-old man, Shahzad, strangled his mother, Gulshan Banu, during a clash apparently over a family dispute at a house in Lyari’s Nayabad area late on Monday night.

Comments