Muggers shoot man dead in Shadman Town

A young man was shot dead for putting up resistance to a mugging attempt in District Central’s Shadman Town on Monday night.
Sharae Noor Jahan police said 20-year-old Osama, son of Ayub, was going somewhere with his friend on a motorcycle when robbers fatally shot him and fled. He died on the spot. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
