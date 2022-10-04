Steel makers seek emergency rate cut from SBP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) on Monday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for an emergency rate cut as the industry was on the brink of survival due to havoc wreaked on the economy by the devastating floods.

PALSP in a statement said the economic situation was worse than what it was during the times of Covid, and therefore more drastic measures were needed to help the industry survive. “Our association accounts for over 70 percent of the nation’s long steel being produced and it is unfortunate to state that today majority of our members are in distress due to the economic adversities created by record flooding coupled with some other factors.”

The association said that immediate measures were needed to protect “millions of jobs and avoid social unrest in the country”. The cost burden of the floods on the economy could cross over $40 billion. These effects were only starting to be felt as large scale manufacturing contracted by a record 16.5 percent in July, the PALSP statement said.

“Keeping decade-high interest rates hold zero logic as there is demand contraction across the board due to the floods. Commodity prices have softened, oil prices have come down and we are in a state of economic emergency, this is the time when SBP must act boldly to avoid social unrest and instability,” it added.

The key rate currently stands at 15 percent, the highest since two decades (last seen in April 1999). Experts believe that the unbearable benchmark interest rate of 15 percent was unsustainable for industries, it noted.

Comparing with other regional countries, such as Malaysia where the benchmark interest rate was 2.5 percent; Bangladesh where it stood at 3.08 percent; and India where it stands at 5.9 percent, the PALSP statement urged the SBP to cut the interest rate in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75 percent from 2.85 percent and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) into lending markets after growth in factory output and retail sales weakened in July and home sales fell by double digits.

“We request Honorable Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and the SBP to act now,” it urged.

PALSP further noted that in other economies such as UK, the core inflation stands at 9.9 percent and the monetary policy rate was at 2.25 percent, signifying a real negative interest rate of 7.65 percent.

It would be prudent to note that UK has announced a £150 billion energy subsidy scheme, whereas Germany has deployed €200 billion in economic stimulus. However, Pakistan’s core inflation stands at 13.8 percent for September and CPI has softened month-on-month, along with a regional average interest rate of 3.82 percent.

Therefore, it said that Pakistan’s discount rate should be brought down to 8 percent effective immediately and further reduced in the coming quarters to a maximum of 6.15 percent Kibor. The steel industry, which was a capital intensive business was already facing severe liquidity crunch, whereas many small to mid-sized mills have already shutdown.

If the interest rates were not brought down, the structural damage to the industry would linger for decades to come. It also pointed out that for reconstructing 400 damaged bridges and 3,000kms of roads, steel would be an important construction material, which would be hard to come by if steel mills were not operational. It urged the SBP to make emergency rate cuts to keep the steel mills viable.