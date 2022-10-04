Rupee maintains uptrend on positive sentiment

KARACHI: The rupee continued to stage a sharp recovery against the dollar on Monday, helped by a prevailing positive sentiment in the market after Ishaq Dar took charge as the finance minister.

The local unit rose by 1.16 rupees or 0.51 percent to close at 227.29 per dollar in the interbank market. The currency has appreciated by 12.42 rupees or 5.35 percent in last seven trading sessions.

Analysts said the rupee maintained its upward trend on a prevailing positive sentiment in the market. Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the rally in the rupee was mostly sentiment-based due to the return of Ishaq Dar.

“On the other hand, foreign exchange reserves have continued to decline, which suggests that the current appreciation run won't last for long unless we get significant dollar inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources,” Rauf added.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $341 million to $8 billion during the week ended September 23 on higher external debt payments.

Projected aid inflows from bilateral and multilateral creditors, IMF loan programme concessions, and a drop in global commodity prices are expected to help the rupee hold ground. Ishaq Dar's homecoming and his subsequent comments on the rupee's undervaluation, as well as the likelihood that economic policy will remain stable going forward after he was appointed a new finance minister, changed market sentiment bullish on the currency.

Traders started to sell the dollars and exporters also began selling forwards in considerable sums as Dar stated that strengthening the rupee was his main objective. The finance minister's warning to speculators to discontinue their activities and the exporters' healthy supplies of dollars helped support the rupee. In the open market, the rupee ended at 230 to a dollar on Monday, unchanged from the previous close.