Eid Milad preparations gain momentum

Rawalpindi: The preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi have started gaining momentum after the commencement of the lunar Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with vendors displaying decorative flags, buntings, and banners on various shops, stalls, and buildings in a beautiful and eye-catching manner.

According to details, special programmes have been chalked out to highlight various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him). The day of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal has special significance in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims believe that Allah Almighty’s last Prophet (peace be upon him) was born on this day as mercy on the humanity of the omnipotent. The followers of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) spend the entire month illuminating their houses with lustrous lights while spreading rose petals in devotion in the household and decorative stalls. Various religious, social, and cultural organizations and Milad committees were also busy finalising various programs, including Mahafil-e-Naat and Seerat conferences where speakers would highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). ‘Naat Khawani’ and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) on his birth anniversary.