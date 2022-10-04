Regulator to set MDCAT papers in consultation with provinces

Islamabad: President of the Pakistan Medical Commission Professor Dr. Naushad Shaikh met Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test.

PMC Member Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Pro Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta Professor Dr. Farida Kakar, Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Dr. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, DG Health Baluchistan Dr. Noor Qazi and other officials were also present in the meeting. The MDCAT is slated to be held across the country in November.

President PMC said that eight thousand three hundred students from Baluchistan have been registered online for admission in medical and dental colleges. He said the PMC Council has decided to hold MDCAT exam by provinces through public universities. The president said that according to the syllabus of PMC, the paper will be prepared with the consultation of the educational system of the provinces.

“The Balochistan government should determine the MDCAT exam according to its policy.” The President said that a complete office of Pakistan Medical Commission will be built in Baluchistan and the Baluchistan government should help in giving land. He said that the PMC will compensate for the loss of students’ time in other provinces of Baluchistan. The President thanked the Chief Secretary and said that the test will be held on the scheduled time with the support of the Baluchistan government.