US consul general, team visit hospital

LAHORE: US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole and Ms Kathleen Gibilisco of the US State Department and others Monday visited a private hospital in connection with breast cancer awareness campaign.
The US Consul General, the chairman of Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain and the COO of hospital Dr Ayesha Nauman spoke on the occasion. During his address, the US Consul General expressed his astonishment to hear that 100 women in Pakistan die of breast cancer each day and stressed the need for more awareness. The Consul General and team were pleased to learn about the ongoing project of the hospital. The hospital is offering free mammograms for the month of October.
Butterfly house : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened the butterfly house in botanical garden at Jallo Park after three years.
