Acidic water injures two minors among three

LAHORE: Three persons, including two children, received burn injuries after drinking water from a hotel near Lorry Ada.

The father of the victims, Muhammad Adil, in his complaint alleged that he had taken his family for a birthday party celebration in a hotel situated inside the Greater Iqbal Park. When his son washed hands, he received burns. Meanwhile, his minor daughter drank few drops of water from the hotel. She also received burn injuries. Few drops of water fell on the feet of his cousin Ahsan. He also received burn injuries.

The victims were moved to hospital. Lorry Ada police registered a case and took the hotel manager into custody. Reportedly, the hotel had water tainted with acid.

WOMAN DIES IN FIRE: A 70-year-old woman died in a fire incident in a house in Shadbagh on Monday.

Reportedly, the fire erupted in a room of the house situated near Tajpura Main Bazaar. In a short span of time, it spread into a huge fire and engulfed many items present inside the house.

An old lady identified as Gulshan Aara was stranded inside the house. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire-fighters extinguished the fire and evacuated the victim. She was shifted to Nawaz Sharif Hospital but could not survive.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED: A man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in Factory Area. Reportedly, two persons identified as Waseem and Shabbir had withdrawn money from bank.

As they were on way, the unidentified suspected robbers intercepted and made them hostage at gunpoint. The suspects looted over Rs0.7 million cash from them. As the suspects were leaving they shot at the victims leaving one of them Shabbir injured.

MAN INJURES WIFE: A man pushed his wife from second floor of house over a domestic dispute causing fractures in her legs in the Hanjarwal police limits on Monday.

Reportedly, the suspect Muhammad Amir, a resident of Mureedwal, was married three years back to “Q”. They would often fight with each other. On the day of the incident, he pushed her from the second floor. The victim fell down and received serious injuries. She was moved to hospital. A case was registered.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1,017 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,084 were injured.

Out of this, 650 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 434 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.