Kissan Ittehad threatens countrywide shutdown

ISLAMABAD: Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Hussain Batth threatened to give a countrywide shutdown call and gave a deadline to the government to fulfil the farmers’ demands, reported local media on Sunday.

While talking to the media in Islamabad on Sunday, Khalid Hussain Batth expressed hope that the government will issue a notification after accepting the farmers’ demands. He urged the government to issue a notification to fulfil the demands, otherwise, the protesting farmers would shut down the whole country. He added that millions of farmers will head towards Islamabad on his call.

The Kissan Ittehad’s sit-in entered the fifth day in Islamabad, whereas, the farmers gave a deadline to the government to fulfil their demands till Monday. Deadlock persisted between the government and farmers as another round of talks remained inconclusive.

Kissan Ittehad protestors hinted at lodging sit-ins outside the parliament and Banigala if their demands are not fulfilled by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments. The farmers were demanding the restoration of the previous tube-well electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.