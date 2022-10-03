 
Monday October 03, 2022
Protesters target French embassy in Burkina Faso

By AFP
October 03, 2022

Ouagadougou: Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished, restive West African nation following the claim of a second coup this year. The latest upheaval began on Friday, when junior military officers announced they had toppled the country’s junta leader, sparking deep concern among world powers.

