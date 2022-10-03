Immigration, identity shape election in Quebec

Montreal: Does immigration threaten the unique culture of French-speaking Quebec? However controversial, the claim is being pushed hard by the Canadian province’s ruling party, whose brand of identity politics looks set to deliver them a win at the ballot box next week.

A French-speaking bastion in mostly English-speaking North America, Quebec has long defended tooth and nail the language of Moliere. It’s a fight taken up by the governing party since coming to power four years ago, the conservative Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) -- but with an added focus on immigration.

Incumbent Quebec Premier Francois Legault made his views clear at the outset of the campaign: unchecked immigration by non-French speakers risks undermining social cohesion in the province.

It would be "a bit suicidal" to take in more newcomers given the decline of French, Legault -- whose party is leading in the polls ahead of Monday’s provincial election -- argued again this week.

During a debate, his immigration minister, Jean Boulet, went further -- and provoked an uproar -- with the baseless claim that "80 percent of immigrants do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society."

His comments are also glaringly at odds with the economic reality in the province of nearly 8.5 million inhabitants facing a severe labor shortage -- one that could be remedied through increased immigration. With an ageing population retiring en masse and an unemployment rate at a historic low, Quebec is looking to fill more than 250,000 jobs.