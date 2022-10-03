Trump staffers

Washington: Some members of Donald Trump’s White House have yet to turn over presidential records that are government property, the US National Archives has informed Congress.

"While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should," the acting US archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, said in a letter to Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who heads the House Oversight Committee.

The letter -- which was dated Friday but made public by US media late Saturday -- did not identify the White House staffers. But it said that some staffers had used private electronic messaging accounts to conduct official business, and not turned those messages over as required by law.