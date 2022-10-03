Venezuela frees seven Americans

Washington: Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela’s first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking.
President Joe Biden issued the announcement that the Americans were on their way home -- and a senior official in his administration confirmed shortly afterward that the US leader had made the "painful decision" to greenlight the prisoner swap to secure their freedom.
