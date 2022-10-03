Hard choice for Florida islanders

Matlacha, Estados Unidos: Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha’s main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida.

"We feel kind of forgotten," says the 50-year-old teacher, who lost her home to the storm. "We thought they’d send in help, water and supplies and things, and we were told no, just get off."

Until Wednesday, Matlacha was a small paradise in southwest Florida. The fishing village of 800 people across two islets was dotted with colorful wooden houses built around the wide street. It was a place to enjoy the sea, good weather, seafood restaurants and small art galleries. The hurricane changed everything.

Three days after Ian hit, the Coast Guard, firefighters and citizens from nearby towns are still coming by boat to rescue the last residents who were trapped there after refusing to evacuate. Other residents, those who did leave the island, are making the journey in the opposite direction from the mainland to check on the damage to their homes.

Christian Lopez watches the jetty as the emergency services evacuate people -- but he has no intention of leaving, despite losing his home. "I’d rather stay here than go somewhere else and be on the street. Here at least we have a little roof and we are going to try to fix up the trailer where we live," says the 25-year-old.