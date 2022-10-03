Top-notch and free

In every area of Pakistan there are many private schools; these schools are very expensive but the quality of their teaching does not match the price of their fees. A poor citizen cannot rely on such schools to educate his children.

Therefore, we must urgently increase both the number and quality of the government schools. These schools should be kept free and be equipped with teachers and facilities on par with what the best private schools have to offer. If we are able to meet this objective, this country will have a bright and prosperous future.

Rumaisa Usman

Karachi