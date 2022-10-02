Asif’s defamation case: Imran again fined for seeking adjournment

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad has again slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for seeking an adjournment in his Rs10 billion defamation case filed against PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, reported local media.
Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case. Imran’s counsel moved an application in the court, praying that his client could not appear in the court due to his engagement in another meeting.
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has termed the farmers protest without any justification, local media...
PM Shehbaz is expected to visit China in the first week of November
The government has decided to summon a joint sitting of parliament on October 6 to start the last parliamentary year...
PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said the PPP will defend the Transgender Protection Act 2018 and, if needed, will also...
Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique, posted to the UN Peace Keeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of...
China has asked the US to distance itself from Pakistan-China cooperation and rather focus on doing productive things...
Comments