Asif’s defamation case: Imran again fined for seeking adjournment

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad has again slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for seeking an adjournment in his Rs10 billion defamation case filed against PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, reported local media.

Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case. Imran’s counsel moved an application in the court, praying that his client could not appear in the court due to his engagement in another meeting.