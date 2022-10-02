Lebanon receives US ‘offer’ over Israel maritime border deal

BEIRUT: Lebanon said Saturday it received a letter from US envoy Amos Hochstein containing an "offer" on a maritime border deal with Israel that could settle competing claims over offshore gas fields.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea "who delivered a written offer from the US mediator", the premier’s office said, without elaborating.

President Michel Aoun also met with Shea "who handed him a written letter... containing proposals regarding the demarcation of the southern maritime border," Aoun’s office said. —AFP