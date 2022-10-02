Iraqis scuffle with security forces

BAGHDAD: Scuffles broke out between protesters and security forces injuring dozens as thousands gathered Saturday in Iraq’s capital to mark three years since nationwide demonstrations erupted against endemic corruption.

The latest protests in Baghdad come as Iraq has been mired in political paralysis since elections in October last year that have failed to bring in a new president, prime minister or government.

Protesters were heard chanting "the people demand the fall of the regime" as thousands gathered on Saturday in Baghdad’s iconic Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protest movement, an AFP correspondent said.