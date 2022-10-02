Institute of hospitality and culinary arts launched

Rawalpindi : Al-Mizan Campus Rawal­pindi, Riphah International University officially laun­ch­­ed the most awaited Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts (RIHCA) through the first introductory ‘Meet and Greet Session’.

The Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts is a well-established and designed state-of-the-art institution that will provide the student with an in-demand undergraduate degree programme in hotel management with specialisations in tourism management, culinary arts, and hotel management. The public of twin cities including parents and children were invited in the event.

With the aim to improve the hospitality industry of Pakistan and provide students with skills to improve the tourism field, this ‘Meet and Greet Session’ allowed the faculty members and Riphah administration to formally introduce the newly constructed institute, RIHCA to the public of twin cities and enlighten them about the scope and importance of this field. In this launch event, the students and parents interacted with the faculty members and administration of RIHCA and shared their concerns and queries for on-sport answers.

Ali Can Aksu, project director of RIHCA congratulated Riphah International University for this achievement and shared his views that RIHCA and its undergraduate programme will open various doors toward national and international opportunities. He said that RIHCA and its administration will ensure that students become equipped for the business world and acquire new competencies in the accommodation, food and beverage sector through social activities. They will develop themselves through gaining a global vision by going abroad through exchange programmes or internship opportunities before graduation and become a contributing member of society.

His point of view was supported by Mian Athar Jameel, who claimed that by joining the Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, students are not only stepping into the hospitality and hotel management industry of Pakistan, but they will get the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills in the international market through Riphah’s platform.