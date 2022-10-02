Governor visits Boy Scouts, Girl Guides camps

Rawalpindi : Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman visited Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Camp, Ghora Gali, says a press release.

He inspected the training of boy scouts and girl guides, interacted with them and reviewed the facilities in the camp. Governor Balighur Rahman made a detailed inspection of the Girl Guides building affected by the landslide. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that he was personally a part of Boy Scouts in the 80s, which he is proud of. He said that the facilities available for scouts and girl guides have improved over time and such facilities were not available during his time.

The governor said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing funds for the construction and development of Boy Scouts Camp, Murree. He asked scouts and girl guides to participate in training and learn with full attention and hard work, and all this is important for them and for the society. He said that make life easier for people, it will brighten both this world and the hereafter. He said that I pay tribute to those who put aside their desires and serve the creatures.

A large number of boy scouts including members of Provincial Council Punjab Boy Scouts Raja Mujahid Afsar, Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, Murree Camp Incharge Muhammad Adil Farooq were present on this occasion.