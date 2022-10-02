13 drug peddlers held

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Saturday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 2,150 grams heroin and 3,390 grams ‘charras’ from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, four accused were sent behind the bars as police seized 2,150 grams heroin and 3,020 grams ‘charras’. He informed that R.A. Bazar police held a female drug peddler and recovered 1,100 grams heroin, while 1,050 grams heroin was also recovered from the possession of another accused. The accused confessed to have supplied drug near educational institutions.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police netted an accused for having 1,800 grams ‘charras’, while Gujar Khan police arrested an accused with 1,220 grams ‘charras. The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway. Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.