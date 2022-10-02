Son arrested for threatening, torturing mother

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested the delinquent son for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill his mother here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The victim woman filed an application to Racecourse police station that her son threatened her for dire consequences for not giving money. On the complaint of the woman, the Racecourse police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

The accused who violates the sanctity of relationships would definitely be punished. SP (Potohar) said that violence against women would not be tolerated, he added. “Islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, love to parents,” he remarked.