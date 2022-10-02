Impasse over CS appointment

LAHORE :An impasse over the appointment of Punjab chief secretary persists as the federal government could not appoint new chief secretary even after the lapse of several weeks.

Consequently, Services & General Administration Department, Punjab granted seven-day extension in earned leaves of Kamran Ali Afzal (PAS/BS-22), Punjab Chief Secretary, - 10.2022 to 7.10.2022. The S&GAD department has also issued a formal notification in this regard.

In order to fill gap on temporary basis, S&GAD also issued notification that Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal (PAS/BS-21), Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Punjab shall continue to look after the routine work of the office of the chief secretary in addition to his own duties, during leave period of Kamran Ali Afzal. It may be noted that Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on several occasions refused to be part of a tug-of-war between PMLN and PTI Punjab governments. He formally expressed his inability to continue work as chief secretary when he wrote a letter to federal government in this connection. Kamran Ali Afzal refused to work as chief secretary following surfacing a controversy over change of guards at provincial level.

Kamran Ali Afzal had demanded the federal government transfer him but to no avail. Later, he applied for two-week leaves, which expired on September 30, 2022. He did not rejoin office on which the Punjab government has extended his leave by another seven days and also extended the appointment of Abdullah Khan Sumbal as acting CS for another week.

Corrupt mafia changes NAB law to avoid punishment: minister: Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the effects of the NRO-2 NAB Amendment Bill have started to be seen, the marathon for the release of criminals convicted in corruption has started and the “Insaaf” seeker of money trail of London Flats has lost.

The corruption cases are present, but the elite changed the rules for themselves. The corrupt mafia can get forgiveness from punishment but cannot snatch the consciousness of the people. The justice bows down in front of the powerful while the deprived always remain in search of justice throughout his life. The conscious masses will never accept the corrupt mafia. Those who were protesting against price-hike before, today they are deceiving the people by terming inflation as difficult decisions. The politics of PMLN is over and now it has become a part of the past. Corrupt mafia should not forget the shameful defeat of the by-elections on July 17, and we will bury the politics of the PMLN in the general elections forever, the minister said at meetings with ministers, MPAs and other political figures at 90-SQA here on Saturday. Ministers Raja Basharat, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hussain Jahania Gardezi and PTI leader Usman Dar also met the senior minister.