PPP decides to take urgent action to solve Karachi’s pressing civic issues

A meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday decided to take emergency measures to tackle the issues of lack of fumigation to prevent a dengue outbreak, unattended garbage, water shortages and overflowing sewage in many areas of Karachi.

The discussion took place at a meeting chaired by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Operating Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan, all deputy commissioners posted in Karachi, senior officials of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other relevant officials.

It took into consideration the ongoing development works and civic problems in the city in the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains.

The meeting took into consideration concerns that issues related to a lack of anti-mosquito fumigation drive, unattended trash, poor sanitation, and faulty water and sewerage systems had been persisting in all the districts of the city. It decided to take emergency measures to resolve these civic issues in Karachi.

Khuhro asked the officials concerned to make sure that anti-dengue fumigation was conducted in every union committee in the city. He said the completion of the uplift schemes of Karachi, which were part of the Annual Development Programme of the Sindh government, was delayed, and they should be timely completed to benefit the people.

He asked the officials to tackle the menacing problems of uncovered manholes and overflowing sewage in many parts of the city in the shortest possible time.

Khuhro said the PPP believed in serving the people without any discrimination and it wouldn’t tolerate any slackness or negligence on the part of the officials concerned to serve the residents of the city. He said strict monitoring of such services would be ensured.

Waqar Mehdi said civic issues of Karachi related to water and sewerage supply systems should be resolved.