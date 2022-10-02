Suspected robber killed, two companions arrested in Baldia Town encounter

A suspected robber was killed and two of his companions arrested during an alleged encounter with the police in Baldia Town on Saturday.

According to the police department, four robbers were engaged in mugging in Baldia Town when a police team on routine patrol reached the scene. Upon seeing the cops, the suspects tried to escape under the cover of fire. The police fired back, injuring one of the robbers who was arrested. Police also managed to arrest two of his accomplices but the fourth robber was able to escape.

The injured suspect was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Gul Zameen, son of Shaheen Khan, and his arrested accomplices were identified as Hameedullah and Zahid Karim. Police also claimed to have seized weapons and a motorcycle snatched in the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police from their possession.

According to the police, they were habitual criminals and had had been arrested several times in the past.

Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state after an alleged exchange of fire with the police near Sir Syed Chowk within the limits of the Sachal police station.

Police said that another robber managed to escape. The arrested suspect was identified as Abdul Ghaffar. Police also claimed to have seized a pistol, six mobile phones and a motorcycle from his possession.

Two more suspects who had allegedly killed a citizen during a house robbery in the Mauripur area were also arrested by the investigation wing of the Mauripur police.

The arrested men were identified as Haroon and Asif. Police said the suspects along with three more members of their gang had entered a house in the Mauripur area on September 21 to rob it and killed the owner of the house, Javed, son of Murad Buksh, after he offered resistance during the robbery. Police also claimed to have seized weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police arrested two suspects. According to SIU chief SSP Arif Aziz, the suspects were arrested in Surjani Town. The officer said the suspects had strangled a woman, Sultana Kauser, 55, wife of Faqir Hussain, on September 26 and later dumped her body near a wedding hall after transporting it there via a hi-roof. The police arrested them with the help of CCTV footage.