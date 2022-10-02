68,900 more families provided ration bags: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the relief activities of the Sindh government are in full swing, and 68,900 more flood-hit families have been provided with ration bags in the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, he said a total of 1,144,801 families had been given ration bags up till now, and 8,228 tents, 2,6741 tarpaulins, 8,500 mosquito nets, and 4,000 solar lights had also been distributed among the victims in the last 24 hours. ‘

“So far 379,131 tents, 404,684 tarpaulins, 2,760,237 mosquito nets, 782,388 liters of mineral water, 62,837 jerry cans, 14,005 bed sheets, 7,000 first aid kits, 96,469 sleeping mats, 52,266 kitchen sets and other items have been provided to the affectees,” Memo added.

He noted that 759 persons had lost their lives and another 8,422 had been injured in flashfloods and rains, while 434,238 cattle heads has also perished in the natural calamity.

The provincial information minister further said 2,289,194 families had been affected and while 7,325,575 people displaced by the monsoon rains.

He said 16,128-flood hit people were living in relief camps in Karachi Division, 80,122 in Hyderabad Division, 50,624 in Sukkur, 56,164 in Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 135,945 in Larkana Division, and 20,097 in Mirpurkhas Division.

He maintained that flood victims were continuing to return to their homes.