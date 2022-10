MARDAN: The newly-elected office-bearers and executive members of the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry took oath of offices on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif administered the oath to the office-bearers at a ceremony. Haji Ghulam Hussain Saraf was sworn in as president, Haji Ghulam Habib Salarzi as senior vice-president and Mohammad Amin Atmankhel as vice-president.

The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the trader unions and representatives of the media.