September witnesses spike in violence in KP

PESHAWAR: September experienced the worst law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as terror attacks took place in the province almost on a daily basis during the last month.

At least over two dozen attacks occurred during the month, mostly targeting the police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Some social media reports said around 39 attacks were claimed by the terrorists during the month.

According to the reports, most of the attacks were carried out in Lakki Marwat, followed by Khyber district.

The latest attack was conducted on the Regi Model Town Police Station late Friday night. No casualty was reported in the attack with automatic weapons and hand-grenades as the cops on duty were already alert.

According to the official figures of the KP Police, 20 attacks were reported till September 25.

“Out of the 20 attacks till September 25, 12 were incidents of firing, one was IED explosion, four were grenade attacks while three attacks were those in which both the automatic weapons and grenades were used,” an official told The News.

At least nine policemen were martyred and 15 injured in these attacks. These attacks took place in Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Peshawar, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Orakzai, Mardan, Swat and Bajaur districts.

Many incidents happened during the last five days of the month that included attacks on security personnel as well as lawmakers of the province.

Houses of at least three lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were attacked by the unidentified attackers during the last four days of September.

On Monday night, armed men attacked the house of Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Aghaz Gandapur, who had lost his father and an uncle in two suicide attacks in Dera Ismail Khan.

A police constable Saifur Rehman, deployed for security at the house, was martyred in the attack.

Three days before the attack on the house of Aghaz Gandapur, the house of an MPA of the Awami National Party Faisal Zeb was attacked in Shangla. Armed attackers opened fire on his house and continued firing shots for quite some time before escaping. No casualty was reported in the attack.

A day before that, a grenade was hurled at the house of former federal minister and PTI MNA Shehryar Afridi in Kohat. The explosive, however, fell near the boundary wall and went off without causing any damage or casualty.

In August, PTI MPA Malik Liaqat came under attack in Lower Dir. He was injured in the attack while his brother, nephew, and two policemen lost their lives in the attack.

Apart from lawmakers, some prominent elders, political workers as well as law-enforcement agencies personnel have come under attack in different parts of the province last month.

Some people were reportedly kidnapped from different districts. The calls for extortion to locals have also recorded an unprecedented increase for the last few months.

The worsening law and order has caused a sense of insecurity among the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months.