Scientists asked to introduce new wheat, cotton varieties

LAHORE: Agricultural scientists should focus on development of new wheat, cotton, paddy, maize varieties keeping in view of climate change. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar said this on Friday while presiding over a meeting held at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) regarding the ongoing research activities.

He said agricultural scientists should accelerate research on new varieties of fodder, fruits, vegetables and pulses and introduce new varieties of crops and modern production technologies to increase yield per acre

with usage of less agricultural inputs.

He urged the agricultural scientists to complete the set goals of the agricultural research projects soon and use all the resources to benefit the farmers. The research process for the production of new varieties of dates, peaches and flowers and to increase their shelf life should be speed up so as, to increase their export and to make it possible to earn maximum foreign exchange. Appreciating the research work, he directed agriculture scientists to make it more effective for farming community.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab emphasised on promotion of cultivation of new profitable crops according to climate change and directed to take more measures for the welfare of the farmers so that their income could increase. He further said that he will try his best to solve basic problems of agricultural scientists and his doors are always open for agricultural scientists.

He also hinted to establish a community center for the welfare of agricultural scientists. He further said that the developed varieties of wheat, sugarcane, citrus fruits and other crops are unmatched so quality seeds of all these varieties should be delivered to the doorsteps of the farmers.

The secretary said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated to face the current flood situation and climate change and the farmers should be guided for timely cultivation of wheat on more area.

Chief Scientist AARI gave a detailed briefing to Secretary Agriculture about the ongoing research activities in the agricultural sector and said that agricultural scientists have brought innovation in the agricultural research process to deal with the harmful effects of climate change, which are getting encouraging results. Production per acre will increase through reduction in production costs. Economic prosperity of farmers is our first duty, he added.

He further informed that 100 percent of the total cultivated area of Punjab, 99 percent of paddy, 99 percent of wheat and 84 percent of Sugarcane are being cultivated in the varieties introduced by Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad. He said that agricultural self-sufficiency will not only be possible through these profitable cultivation of crops, but the country’s economy will also be stabilized by obtaining valuable foreign exchange.